Five countries support South Africa's genocide case against Israel

The International Court of Justice is scheduled to commence the hearing of the case in which South Africa accuses Israel of committing genocide in Gaza starting this Thursday.

Currently, five countries, among which the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, along with Jordan, Turkey, and Malaysia, have openly expressed their support for the case, while only Israel and the United States have opposed it.

South Africa filed a complaint at the end of December, alleging that Israel committed genocide during the Gaza conflict. The complaint advocates for an end to the severe military campaign, which has resulted in the deaths of over 23,000 Palestinians, including nearly 10,000 children.

The initial hearing at the International Court of Justice, in The Hague, will address the genocide case involving South Africa and Israel. This development is particularly significant as the global community calls for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Most other nations have either remained silent or provided unclear stances. In a video statement, John Kirby, the spokesperson for the White House National Security Agency, characterised the case as meritless.