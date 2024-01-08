Israel-Hamas War: Palestinian President visits Egypt, addresses ongoing attacks

In Cairo, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas engaged in diplomatic talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, focusing on the ongoing situations in the West Bank and Gaza.

Abbas stressed the urgency of collaborative efforts to halt Israeli aggression against Palestinians.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza reported alarming figures, citing over 22,000 deaths and 58,000 injuries over the past 92 days, with a notable impact on women and children. World Health Organization staff gained access to Al-Aqsa Hospital in Gaza, the largest in the region, on Sunday.

Egypt, a crucial channel for humanitarian supplies into Gaza, has been diplomatically active in mediating a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The nation strongly urges the international community to address the Palestinian issue, denouncing Israeli aggression that has resulted in thousands of civilian deaths, including women and children, over the past three months.

Recent reports from the health ministry reveal that, in the last 24 hours alone, Israeli forces committed 12 massacres in Gaza, causing 122 deaths and 256 injuries. Cairo emphasizes the necessity of a fair and comprehensive resolution based on the two-state solution for lasting stability in the region.

Egypt has taken tangible steps, delivering substantial humanitarian aid to alleviate dire conditions in Gaza, while actively working to secure a permanent cessation of Israeli assaults. Additionally, Egypt firmly rejects an Israeli proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza to Sinai.