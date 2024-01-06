Welcome to Africanews

Ngannou-Joshua boxing match booked for 2024

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, of Cameroon, (R) fights Tyson Fury, of England, the WBC and lineal heavyweight champion, in Riyadh, S. Arabia, Oct. 29, 2023   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Boxing

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou will return to the ring to take on former unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Joshua's promoter made the announcement on Friday (Jan. 05).

37-year-old Cameroonian Ngannou has boxed only once professionally.

Joshua is a 34-year-old Briton who has been world champion twice after winning gold at the 2012 Olympics.

He beat Swede Otto Wallin on December 23rd, to seal his third straight victory last year.

In October, Francis Ngannou scored a stunning knockdown on Tyson Fury but lost his inaugural boxing fight on a split decision.

A press conference has been scheduled on January 15 to reveal the details of the Ngannou-Joshua clash, which is set to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It will be a 10-round bout, according to reports.

Additional sources • The Guardian

