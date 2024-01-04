Nigeria to ban degrees from Kenya, Uganda in crackdown

Nigeria has announced an expansion of its suspension of degrees accreditation, encompassing additional countries such as Kenya and Uganda.

This decision follows the recent suspension of accreditation for degrees obtained from institutions in Benin and Togo.

During an interview on Nigeria's Channels Television channel, Education Minister Tahir Mamman stated on Wednesday, "We are not going to stop at just Benin and Togo. We are going to extend the dragnet to countries like Uganda, Kenya, even Niger here where such institutions have been set up."

This move is a response to the revelation of fraudulent qualifications from foreign degree mills, as exposed by the Daily Nigerian newspaper. In an undercover investigation, reporter Umar Audu detailed how he acquired a degree for a four-year program from a Benin university in under two months.

Expressing his firm stance, Mr. Mamman asserted, "I have no sympathy for those with fake certificates from foreign countries. They are not victims but part of the criminal chain that should be arrested."

Nigeria has initiated a formal investigation into the ministries and agencies responsible for accrediting academic qualifications obtained abroad. Mr. Mamman emphasized that this measure aims to safeguard Nigeria's employers and maintain the integrity of the country's qualifications.

The government's decisive action is in response to the urgent need to curb the proliferation of counterfeit qualifications, as revealed by the Daily Nigerian's exposé.

This broader suspension reflects Nigeria's commitment to maintaining the credibility of its educational system and protecting employers from potential fraudulent practices.