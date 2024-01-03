Sierra Leone charges ex-president's guard and 11 others over failed coup

Sierra Leone authorities have charged 12 individuals with treason following a failed coup that unfolded in November 2023.

Among those accused is a member of former President Ernest Bai Koroma's security detail. The government announced this significant development on Tuesday, shedding light on the aftermath of the thwarted coup.

The incident, which occurred on November 26, saw a brazen attack by gunmen on various key locations in Sierra Leone.

Targets included military barracks, a prison, and other strategic points. The assailants successfully orchestrated the release of approximately 2,200 inmates, while the violent onslaught resulted in the tragic loss of more than 20 lives.

The accused were arraigned before a magistrate court in the capital Freetown on Tuesday (January 2), the information ministry said in a statement, adding that they included ex-police and correctional officers and former Koroma bodyguard Amadu Koita.

"Other accused persons are expected to be charged in the coming days," the ministry said.

It was not immediately possible to reach Koita or his legal representative for comment.

The government has previously said the failed coup was led mostly by Koroma's bodyguards.

Koroma, who condemned the attacks in a statement shortly after they happened, was summoned for questioning in December as part of the police investigation.