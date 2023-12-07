Former Sierra Leonean president called in for questioning over Nov. 26 failed coup

The former president of Sierra Leone has been called in for questioning by police over recent attacks authorities termed as a failed coup, an official said Thursday (Dec. 07).

Ernest Bai Koroma said that he would honour the police summons, and asked his supporters to be calm, according to a statement issued by his office.

Dozens of gunmen launched an attack on Nov. 26 in the West African nation's capital during which they broke into Sierra Leone's key armoury and into a prison where the majority of the more than 2,000 inmates were freed.

21 people died in the fighting including 18 members of the security, the information minister said.

Former president Koroma “strongly condemned” the attack when it happened.

71 people were arrested in connexion with the Freetown attack. This includes 45 military officers, 5 ousted soldiers, 7 active police officers and one retired one as well as 13 civilians.

Koroma's summons follows the earlier arrest of his former security aide.

The 70-year-old was in office between 2007 and 2018.

Although he has officially retired from politics, Koroma remains an influential figure within his political party and often hosts prominent politicians in his hometown of Makeni.