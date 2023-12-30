Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Christ the Redeemer statue dons Pelé jersey to mark one year since soccer legend's death

The Christ the Redeemer statue illuminated with an image of Pele's Brazilian jersey, as a tribute to the soccer legend on his one-year death anniversary   -  
Copyright © africanews
Bruna Prado/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

Brazil

Rio de Janeiro's iconic Christ the Redeemer statue donned Pele's bright-yellow Brazil jersey on Friday night to honour the first anniversary of the soccer legend's death.

The 98-foot (30 metre) statue was illuminated with an image of the national jersey, including the famed number 10 and Pele's signature.

The Brazilian king of soccer won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century.

He died aged 82 on December 29, 2022.

Pelé had undergone treatment for colon cancer since 2021.

The medical centre where he had been hospitalized said he died of multiple organ failure as a result of the cancer.

The statue, viewed as a global symbol of Christianity, was inaugurated nearly 100 years ago, and a priest came up with the idea for it even earlier, according to the monument’s official site.

Today, the Christ statue with its arms wide open welcomes millions of selfie-snapping tourists each year.

In 2017, it was elected as one of the new seven Wonders of the World.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..