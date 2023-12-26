Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

DRC: about 20 swept away by a swollen river

DRC: about 20 swept away by a swollen river
Residents wade through flood waters after heavy rains in Antananarivo, Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Alexander Joe/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Democratic Republic Of Congo

Bad weather on Sunday left four people dead and around twenty missing in South Kivu, in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, when a building was swept away by a swollen river, the authorities said on Monday.

The accident occurred in a rural mining area in the Mwenga territory.

In heavy rain, local residents, small-scale miners, shopkeepers and farmers took shelter under a shed used as a makeshift restaurant on the banks of a river.

The rain "caused a landslide", Alexandre Ngandu, deputy mayor of Kamituga, a large town in this region of South Kivu, told AFP. The building collapsed and "the river swept away everything, people and property", he added.

"The toll is 20 missing and four bodies found", and the search is continuing, added Mr Ngandu.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..