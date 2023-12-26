South Africa: six dead and 10 missing in floods

Six people have died and 10 people are missing following floods that swept through Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal on Christmas Eve.

KZN department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs said search and rescue teams who worked on Christmas day to find those missing, will resume on Tuesday,

"For the moment, we have six confirmed deaths and still 10 people missing", a provincial authority official told AFP on Tuesday, speaking on condition of anonymity, adding that the search had resumed on Tuesday.

Three victims were found in a minibus carrying nine passengers; the other six are still missing, the official said.

One person was found dead in a house destroyed by the waters. Two other people were inside and have still not been located.

At least two other residents were found dead in their vehicles, which had been swept away by the floods.

Further heavy rainfall is expected in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.