RSF seize another key town in central Sudan

Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have declared the capture of a new town and military base in Gezira state, marking a significant advancement for the paramilitary group.

In a recent announcement on social media platform X, the RSF claimed to have "liberated the second infantry division" of the Sudanese armed forces in al-Hasaheisa town. This comes just two days after the RSF seized the state's capital, Wad Madani, following intense clashes with the rival Sudanese regular army.

The Preliminary Committee of Sudan Doctors’ Union reported a staggering toll of 300 people killed and tens of others wounded during the fierce military confrontations in Wad Madani city.

اشاوس قوات الدعم السريع يحررون قيادة اللواء الثاني الحصاحيصا بولاية الجزيرة



The United Nations agency International Organisation for Migration (IOM) estimates that around 300,000 people have fled Wad Madani since the clashes began last week, highlighting the humanitarian impact of the conflict.

The strategic control of Gezira state, situated to the south of Khartoum, positions the RSF to make further advances toward army-controlled states in the east, central, and southeast, according to analysts.

The situation continues to unfold as the RSF extends its influence, raising concerns about the escalating tensions in the region.