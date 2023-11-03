Sudan belligerents keep fighting despite Jeddah talks

The deputy commander of Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Abdel Rahim Hamdan Daglo, has said his group will continue advancing and taking territory held by the country's regular forces.

Daglo is the brother of Hamdan Daglo, the deputy head of Sudan's military government and commander of the RSF.

His declaration came after a string of territorial gains by the RSF especially in the western region of Darfur.

On October 30, the RSF said they had taken control of the Belila airport and a nearby oil field in West Kordofan State.

But on Thursday, the Sudanese army said it had retaken control of the two installations.

Sudan's warring sides are keen to expand their territorial gains and control of strateic installations following new talks aimed at resolving the six-month conflict in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The talks which began last Thursday, are being steered by Saudi and United States officials.

The two countries helped broker short ceasefire deals in May between the opposing sides.