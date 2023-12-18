FIFA anounces inaugural expanded Club World Cup in 2025

The FIFA organization declared on Sunday the initiation of a new edition of the Club World Cup in June 2025, which will feature renowned football clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, and Real Madrid.

Scheduled to take place in the United States from June 15 to July 13, 2025— a year before the World Cup partially hosted in the USA—the tournament will bring together 32 teams organized into eight groups for the group stage. Following the group phase, a knockout stage will commence with the round of sixteen.

Representatives from each of the six international confederations will participate: CAF (Africa) with four teams, AFC (Asia) and Concacaf (North America) with four each, UEFA (Europe) with twelve, Conmebol (South America) with six, and OFC (Oceania) with one.

For Europe, four slots were allocated to the winners of the 2021 (Chelsea), 2022 (Real Madrid), 2023 (Manchester City), and 2024 UEFA Champions League editions.

In addition to these, eight other teams secured their participation through the UEFA rankings, including PSG, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Porto, and Benfica.