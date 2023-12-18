Burkina Faso: slight reshuffle in the transitional government

The president of the transition of Burkina Faso, Captain Ibrahim Traoré who came to power through a coup in 2022, carried out a partial reshuffle of his government, notably concerning the head of diplomacy, according to a presidential decree.

Under this decree, the Minister of Foreign Affairs Olivia Rouamba, in office since March 2022, before the arrival in power of Captain Traoré, gives way to Karamoko Jean-Marie Traoré who was until now in charge of the Regional cooperation.

No official reason was given for this reshuffle.

Other portfolios are concerned: at National Education, the secretary general of the government Jacques Sosthène Dingara is appointed while Yacouba Zabré Gouba replaces Simon-Pierre Boussim at Mines, in this country which mines gold, zinc and manganese in particular.

In July, Parliament adopted a modification of the mining code allowing the government to use part of mining taxes to support security and development efforts in regions affected by jihadist attacks.

In addition, the Minister of Communication and government spokesperson, Jean-Emmanuel Ouédraogo was elevated to the rank of Minister of 'State.

Other key positions (Defense, Finance, Security) of the transitional government formed in October 2022 by the president and Captain Ibrahim Traoré, who came to power a month earlier, do not change their attribution.

Burkina, which experienced two coups d'état in 2022, has been caught since 2015 in a spiral of jihadist violence that appeared in /span> a few years ago and which extended to beyond their borders.

Over the past seven years, the violence has caused more than 17,000 civilian and military deaths, according to NGOs, and more than two million internally displaced people.