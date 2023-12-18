Allegations of foreign ties intensify ahead of DRC's presidential election

As the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) gears up for a pivotal presidential election, the political atmosphere is charged with accusations circulating on social media, particularly targeting opposition candidates with claims of being "foreigners."

Accusations of foreign ties have gained momentum, infiltrating public discourse through various channels. The spotlight has fallen on opposition figures, with claims circulating that certain candidates have affiliations or ties outside the borders of the DRC. Such allegations, if left unchecked, could significantly impact public perception and influence voters' decisions.

Martin Fayulu, a prominent candidate in the DRC Presidential Election, asserted, "Our country, the Democratic Republic of Congo, has been sold to foreigners. To become president, you have to go to foreigners so that they can strike a deal for you to become president."

In response to the allegations, Fayulu emphasized the need to restore national unity. "We are going to bring back national unity today. Since Mobutu left, if we can remember him for just one thing, what would it be? National unity. That's why we talk about bringing national cohesion back. One father, one mother, one nation," declared Fayulu.

Fayulu further outlined his commitment to fighting corruption and promoting honest governance. "We're going to fight corruption, we're going to do what's known in French as honest governance. If you steal state money, where will you end up? You'll go to prison after an investigation, and we'll see if you have any assets and how you acquired them. If you can't prove how you accumulated your assets, then all your assets will become property of the State."

The accusations come at a critical time for the DRC, with the nation grappling not only with internal political dynamics but also facing a resurgence of violence in the east, allegedly fueled by armed rebellions with external support.