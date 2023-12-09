NBA: Fear for Embiid, two records for Wembanyama

Still decisive, Joel Embiid was hit in the knee, when Wembanyama broke an early record with the Spurs who continued their series of defeats on Friday in the NBA.

2023 MVP Joel Embiid had more fun with 38 points and 14 rebounds for a victory for Philadelphia against Atlanta (125-114). The Cameroonian scared himself by hurting his left knee. However, he remained on the pitch and was decisive in the final minutes when the score was close. “It just went a little wrong, we’re going to discuss it, I don’t know, it should be fine,” he said.

Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors were beaten again after a close match, this time in Oklahoma City after overtime (138-136). With 34 points including 10 in overtime, Curry had to lose to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 38 points.

Victor Wembanyama tonight:



21 PTS

20 REB

4 AST

4 BLK

1 STL

31 MINS



Youngest player in NBA history with 20+ points / 20+ rebounds pic.twitter.com/xk1RRziOOk — Spurs Culture (@SpursCulture) December 9, 2023

The two conference leaders won: Boston, in the east, got the better of the New York Knicks (133-123) and Minnesota, in the west, of the Memphis Grizzlies (127-103) with another great performance from French pivot Rudy Gobert (16 points, 20 rebounds).

The San Antonio Spurs suffered a 16th straight defeat against Chicago (121-112). They thus equal the franchise's sad record established last season, and remain last in the west (3 wins - 18 losses). Another record, more pleasing, the French prodigy Victor Wembanyama became at 19 the youngest player to achieve a "double" double-double with more than 20 points and more than 20 rebounds (21 points, 20 rebounds).

Title holders, the Denver Nuggets lost at home to Houston (114-106). Nikola Jokic was contained (23 points, 16 rebounds) against his young opponent Alperen Sengun (17 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists), presented at 21 as a clone of the Serbian pivot.