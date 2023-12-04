Tunisia: At least 20 wounded Gazans received in Tunis for treatment

**Tunisia says it has received and treated some of the wounded from Gaza where fighting between Hamas and Israeli defence forces resumed after a 7 day pause.**The wounded Palestinians, along with 21 family members, boarded a Tunisian military plane and arrived at the international airport of Tunis Sunday evening, Ridha Dhaoui, the president of Tunisian National Council of the Order of Physicians.

It comes as international concern deepened over mounting civilian deaths and injuries on the third day of fighting after the truce ended.

Mustapha Ferjani, advisor to President Kais Saied confirmed at least 20 injured persons including a one year old baby would be treated in Tunisia.

"The number of wounded is 20. They have 19 people accompanying them and even among these there are some slightly wounded. The re are complicated cases of shrapnel wounds, burns and broken limbs. We hope that they will be treated and return in the best possible health."

With the resumption of hostilities and fighting, hospitals in southern Gaza are overflowed with dead and wounded, with some crying out in pain according to UNICEF.

Docteur Khalil Boukhris, Member of Tunisia's Medical Association said he has had to treat a child and an elderly patient amongst the wounded. "In terms of age, there's a one-year-old baby and then there's a 65-year-old. The majority are young people. There are men and women. We have divided them between the public and private sectors in the Tunisian health system and the military hospital. Assistance and support for them will be provided by doctors and psychologists."

Another plane carrying 150 wounded Palestinians was expected to arrive in Tunis on Dec 5.

More than 15,500 people have been killed in the besieged Palestinian territory, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, in more than eight weeks of combat and heavy bombardment