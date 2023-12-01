Karim Benzema Leads Al Ittihad to Victory in Saudi League Thriller

In a thrilling encounter in the Saudi League on Thursday, Karim Benzema showcased his goal-scoring prowess, expertly converting a penalty to lead Al Ittihad to a decisive 4-2 victory over Al Khaleej.

The match unfolded with dynamic moments and strategic plays that captivated football enthusiasts.

The early stages of the game witnessed an impressive performance by Igor Coronado, who opened the scoring for the hosts in the 9th minute, setting the tone for an exciting clash. However, it was Benzema who truly stole the spotlight, extending Al Ittihad's lead with a skillful goal in the 29th minute, showcasing his clinical finishing abilities.

As the first half drew to a close, a pivotal moment unfolded with a penalty opportunity granted to Al Khaleej. Seizing the chance, Khaled Narey capitalized on the penalty, narrowing the gap and injecting fresh intensity into the contest as the clock reached the 45th minute.

The second half continued to provide a rollercoaster of emotions for fans, as another penalty was awarded, this time in favor of Al Ittihad. Abderrazzaq Hamed Allah confidently converted the spot-kick in the 65th minute, further solidifying his team's lead and leaving the opposition with a challenging mountain to climb.

In the 74th minute, Zakaria al Hawsawi made a significant impact by securing additional points for Al Ittihad. His well-timed contribution heightened the team's dominance and further demoralized Al Khaleej. The final blow came in the 90th minute, courtesy of Fawaz Al Terais, who skillfully completed the scoreline, sealing a comprehensive victory for Al Ittihad.

The match, punctuated by Benzema's goal-scoring prowess, Coronado's early brilliance, and key penalty moments, will undoubtedly be remembered as a thrilling chapter in the Saudi League, showcasing the excitement and skill inherent in football.