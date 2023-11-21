Zambia's Hichilema in Italy to strengthen bilateral ties

Zambian president Hakainde Hichilema arrived in Italy on Tuesday (Nov. 21) for a two-day state visit.

He met with Italian president Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale Palace in Rome.

Hichilema said that him and his counterpart "explored ways in which Italy can contribute to accelerating Zambia's development through sustainable alliances with Italian businesses, particularly in the areas of agriculture, energy, tourism, and mining. "

The southern African leader the delivered a message at the Confindustria Headquarters for the Zambia-Italy Business Forum in Rome.

News agency Nova reported that Hichilema will meet with Italy's Premier Giorgia Meloni as well as the chiefs of Food and Agriculture Organization and of the International Fund for Agricultural Development, during his stay.

Hichilema's visit at the invitation of Italy's president come after the latter visited Zambia in July 2022.

Mattarella's stay in Lusaka was the second visit by an Italian since Francesco Cossiga in 1989. Cossiga met Kenneth Kaunda who was at the helm of Zambia at the time.