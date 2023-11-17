Welcome to Africanews

Supreme Court Rules Against UK's Asylum Policy: Rwanda's Response

Demonstrators protest against Britain's Conservative government and it's rejected plan to send migrants to Rwanda, outside of Britain's Supreme Court in central London on Nove   -  
By Afolake Oyinloye

and Diana Iriza

Rwanda

On November 15, the United Kingdom's Supreme Court delivered a landmark ruling, declaring the UK government's migration strategy of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda as illegal. This decision, while reverberating through legal and political circles, drew a swift response from Rwanda, shaping a narrative of disagreement and potential diplomatic repercussions.

Alain Mukurariranda, Deputy Spokesperson for the Government of Rwanda, expressed Rwanda's commitment to respecting court rulings but asserted the possibility of disagreement. He challenged the UK judiciary's understanding of Rwanda's safety conditions, suggesting that a firsthand investigation in Rwanda would have been more appropriate before passing such a verdict. Mukurariranda underscored the absence of an invitation to Rwanda to participate in the court's hearing, raising questions about procedural fairness.

In response to the Supreme Court's ruling, Jean-Baptiste Gasominari, a lawyer and political analyst in Rwanda, offered insights into the potential impact on Rwanda's international image. Gasominari dismissed the notion that a ruling from one country could significantly tarnish the reputation of another. He emphasized that the UK courts might lack a nuanced understanding of Rwanda's situation, given their physical and cultural distance. Gasominari viewed the court ruling as a step in a more extended process, anticipating ongoing collaboration between the UK and Rwanda.

The UK's Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, expressed dissatisfaction with the Supreme Court's decision, highlighting the importance of the "Rwanda policy" in addressing the issue of illegal migration to the UK. The disagreement between the two nations raises questions about the future of their partnership in managing migration and asylum.

Rwanda, in response, asserted its commitment to working with the UK on establishing a binding treaty. The aim is to reinforce existing guarantees necessary for the success of the partnership. This diplomatic approach suggests that Rwanda is keen on preserving its relationship with the UK while addressing concerns about the legality and safety of the migration strategy.

