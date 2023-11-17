Kenya: Police and prison officers to get 40 per cent pay rise over three years

Wages of Police and prison officers in Kenya are set to rise by 40% over three years following proposals in a review of the security sector. President William Ruto has said the salary increase is intended to boost morale and enhance security.

"The review of the terms and conditions of service for our men and women in uniform will enhance their morale and transform our security. It will increase our capacity to protect Kenyans," President Ruto said Thursday.

Kenyan police are reportedly poorly paid, with some turning to crime themselves and several policemen having taken their own lives in recent years. Increased pay and improvement of their mental health were part of the recommendations made by a task force looking in to how to improve policing in the country.

Led by former chief justice David Maraga, the task force was set up last December, soon after Mr Ruto became president. It was asked to investigate and suggest how to improve the working and living conditions of police, prison and the National Youth Service (NYS) officers.

But the news of the pay rise also comes as Kenya grapples with a cost-of-living crisis which has seen the government increase various taxes and charges.

The president said he would deal firmly with corruption, which he recognised was a serious problem in the police service.