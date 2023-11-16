2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok Bongi Mbonambi could be sidelined for the rest of the season due to a knee injury.

Sharks coach John Plumtree provided the grim update on Wednesday (Nov. 15).

The injury forced the 32-year-old hooker to leave the field early in the World Cup final victory over New Zealand in Paris last month.

It could keep him off the field at least 6 months.

The news comes as the Durban-based Sharks have been going through a rough start of the season. The team lost all four games during the United Rugby Championship tour of Europe.

South Africa next play in July 2024, hosting Ireland.