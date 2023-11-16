South Africa
2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok Bongi Mbonambi could be sidelined for the rest of the season due to a knee injury.
Sharks coach John Plumtree provided the grim update on Wednesday (Nov. 15).
The injury forced the 32-year-old hooker to leave the field early in the World Cup final victory over New Zealand in Paris last month.
It could keep him off the field at least 6 months.
The news comes as the Durban-based Sharks have been going through a rough start of the season. The team lost all four games during the United Rugby Championship tour of Europe.
South Africa next play in July 2024, hosting Ireland.
01:02
Pics of the day: November 13, 2023
02:13
Niger fashion designer wants to spread positive image of her country
11:10
AGOA's Future: Challenges and Promising Alternatives {Business Africa}
Go to video
South Africa: minister robbed, bodyguards stripped of their weapons
01:18
South Africa calls for comprehensive ceasfire, opening of humanitarian corridors in Gaza
01:02
Pics of the day: November 6, 2023