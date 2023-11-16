Welcome to Africanews

Springbok Bongi Mbonambi could be sidelined for the rest of the season

South Africa's Mbongeni Mbonambi leaves the pitch during the Rugby World Cup final match between New Zealand and South Africa, on Oct. 28, 2023.  
Themba Hadebe/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AFP

South Africa

2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok Bongi Mbonambi could be sidelined for the rest of the season due to a knee injury.

Sharks coach John Plumtree provided the grim update on Wednesday (Nov. 15).

The injury forced the 32-year-old hooker to leave the field early in the World Cup final victory over New Zealand in Paris last month.

It could keep him off the field at least 6 months.

The news comes as the Durban-based Sharks have been going through a rough start of the season. The team lost all four games during the United Rugby Championship tour of Europe.

South Africa next play in July 2024, hosting Ireland.

