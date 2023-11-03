Springboks welcomed by proud Capetonian fans

South Africa’s proud rugby champions toured Cape Town from the central business district to Langa and Bonteheuwel on the Cape Flats, on Friday (Nov. 03).

Fans lined the streets waving flags and chanting for the World Cup winners as their open- top bus passed through.

"We are here to celebrate our big win for the boys", Springbok fan Xoliso said.

"Its the fourth time now, that is massive that’s why we are all out here to welcome them and celebrate with them."

Once the 4-day homecoming tour ends, athletes in the 33-men squad will either go back to their club or start a new chapter in their career.

For now, they savour the joy and privilege of being a source of inspiration.

"We will celebrate this win with the rest of Cape Town and going to Durban next, and then you know ill take some time off just to put the feet up and then obviously Stormers duty, club duty which I am really excited for", player Damian Willemse said.

"The young youth out there, hopefully they can draw hope from and belief from this achievement and can be encouraged and inspired in their lives and just know everything is possible in life," Manie Lubbock.

The Boks, as they are affectionately known at home, will parade the streets of Durban on Saturday (Nov. 04).

The team have emerged as a rare symbol of unity in a nation battling a conjunction of crises.