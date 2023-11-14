Socialist Parliamentarians Condemn Harshened Immigration Law as "Indignant"

In a recent statement, Akli Melouli, a French Socialist Senator, voiced strong opposition to an immigration law that, according to him, will inadvertently contribute to the creation of more undocumented individuals.

Melouli's comments shed light on the contentious debates surrounding immigration policies in France and the potential repercussions of the proposed legislation.

He asserted that the law, instead of addressing the issues related to trafficking and proposing necessary amendments, will lead to the creation of a significant population of undocumented individuals. He argued that the rejection of amendments aimed at providing specific provisions for addressing trafficking concerns indicates a preference for delivering vulnerable people into parallel networks, including known economic networks that exploit individuals through labor. This, he believes, will not only fail to manage the migration flow but also exacerbate the issue of undocumented individuals within the country.

The Senator's concerns extend beyond the content of the law itself. Melouli highlighted the apparent lack of direction within the Senate majority, expressing concern over their collaboration with the far-right in voting on amendments. He emphasized the need for a thorough review and amendment of the law in the National Assembly, stating that the current legislative focus is more about political balance than national interest.

Melouli argued that the prevailing approach is driven by political considerations, with each faction attempting to cater to its political base. According to him, t_he alliances formed to give the impression of legislative action may, in reality, result in outcomes opposite to the intended objectives. This sentiment underscores the complex dynamics at play in the French political landscape, where competing ideologies and interests converge in shaping immigration policies._

Key criticisms from the socialist parliamentarians center around measures introduced by the Senate right, including the elimination of State Medical Aid (AME), transformed into emergency medical aid, and the tightening of conditions for family reunification. Additionally, concerns were raised about the restriction of birthright citizenship and the extension of the residency period for foreigners in France required for family allowances or housing assistance (APL) to five years.

Boris Vallaud, the President of the PS Deputies, did not mince words when he denounced the bill as "a law of the right and the far right that has benefited from the benevolence or complicity of the government." He pledged to "fight" against the bill in the National Assembly and urged the "left wing of Macronism" to express "its intentions" in response to the tightening imposed by Les Républicains.

As the presidential camp seeks to avoid using Article 49.3 to pass its bill, the situation remains tense. Senator Marie-Pierre de La Gontrie expressed regret at the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin's pursuit of "compromise" at all costs, stating, "We have moved from compromise to compromise."

The upcoming weeks are likely to witness heated debates in the National Assembly as the fate of the immigration bill hangs in the balance, with opposing factions grappling for political influence and the direction of the nation's policies on immigration.