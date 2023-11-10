Sixth annual Paris Peace Forum opens in the French capital

France
Global leaders gathered in the French capital on Friday for the opening of the sixth edition of the annual Paris Peace Forum.
The two-day event aims to tackle a wide range of global challenges from climate change and climate finance, to migration, cybersecurity, and carbon market reform.
In addition to world leaders, delegates include politicians, academics, experts, and international organisations, including many from Africa.
They will hold panel discussions over the next two days on a large variety of topics, including 60 projects and initiatives.
The forum takes place against the backdrop of increased geopolitical tensions and conflict.
On Thursday, heads of state and foreign ministers discussed ways of improving humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, as the war between Palestinian militant group, Hamas, and Israel continues.
It also comes less than a month ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP28.
01:15
Paris Peace Forum Addresses Climate Change, AI Regulation, and Global Cooperation
01:30
Ghana's VP Bawumia gets ruling party nod for 2024 presidential run
02:09
Ghana: floods displace 26,000 people in the east of the country
Go to video
Senegal: Dakar avenue renamed after President Macky Sall
01:30
un's photo exhibition 'PEACE BEGINS WITH HER' marks role of women during conflict
01:25
France sends naval aid to Gaza as Egypt urges ground invasion avoidance