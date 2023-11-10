Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Sixth annual Paris Peace Forum opens in the French capital

Delegates at the opening ceremony of the Paris Peace Forum   -  
Copyright © africanews
STEPHANIE LECOCQ/AFP
By Rédaction Africanews

France

Global leaders gathered in the French capital on Friday for the opening of the sixth edition of the annual Paris Peace Forum.

The two-day event aims to tackle a wide range of global challenges from climate change and climate finance, to migration, cybersecurity, and carbon market reform.

In addition to world leaders, delegates include politicians, academics, experts, and international organisations, including many from Africa.

They will hold panel discussions over the next two days on a large variety of topics, including 60 projects and initiatives.

The forum takes place against the backdrop of increased geopolitical tensions and conflict.

On Thursday, heads of state and foreign ministers discussed ways of improving humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, as the war between Palestinian militant group, Hamas, and Israel continues.

It also comes less than a month ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP28.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..