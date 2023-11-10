Nigeria: Court grants bail to former Central Bank governor Godwin Emefiele

Godwin Emefiele, the fo****rmer Governor of Nigeria's apex bank Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has regained his freedom after almost five months in detention over corruption allegations.

His release from the custody of the west African nation's anti graft body the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is based on a ruling at the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja granting him bail.

"There must be an end to detention without trial," said Judge Olukayode Adeniyi, sitting in the High Court in the capital on Wednesday. His bail was granted on condition that he surrenders his passport and his lawyers produce him in court on 15 November.

Mr Emefiele was arrested by the feared secret police known as the DSS on 10 June, the day after he was suspended as CBN governor, and has since remained in custody.

Although the Nigerian constitution limits the detention period of a suspect to a maximum of 48 hours, law enforcement agencies are often permitted to extend the detention period with the permission of a court of law. Mr Emefiele, who is facing months-long investigations over corruption allegations, attended Wednesday’s proceedings. He is also being charged with illegally owning a shotgun, all of which he denies.

Confirming the release of the former CBN chief, one of his lawyers, Matthew Burkaa, said Emefiele went home from the court on Wednesday.