Fighting continues in Ethiopia's Amhara region

Ethiopia's Ahmara region reportedly continues to witness fierce fighting between federal troops and local militias.

More than 3,000 people have been displaced, homes and shops looted and burned, and crops destroyed, according to the Ethiopia Human Rights Commission.

The violence was triggered by a government decision in April to dismantle and integrate regional forces. This was resisted by Amhara leaders and the Fano militia refused to hand over its weapons.

The violence in Amhara – Ethiopia’s newest zone of unrest –, led to the declaration of a state of emergency in August.

That same month, The African Union urged the Ethiopian government to engage in dialogue with the militia in Amhara region for a peaceful resolution.

Wars in Ethiopia have affected the economy and leaving many battling with ever-inreasing-cost of commodities.

US credit rating agency Fitch downgraded on November 2nd, Ethiopia on rising default risk.

Ethiopia marked on November 2nd, the 1st year anniversary of an agreement that brought an end to the war in the Tigray region which opposed the federal government to rebel fighters from the TPLF party.