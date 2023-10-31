Naira Marley, Sam Larry file lawsuit demanding ₦40M damages over police detention

Popular musician Abdulazeez Fashola, known by his stage name Naira Marley, and Lagos socialite Samson Eletu, also referred to as Sam Larry, have initiated legal proceedings to challenge their extended detention by the police.

These two figures, who were taken into custody in connection with the tragic passing of 27-year-old singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, alias Mohbad, in August, have now filed a fundamental rights lawsuit before the Federal High Court in Lagos. Their suit specifically names the Police and Chief Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun, who had authorized their remand for a 21-day period, as the defendants.

Naira Marley and Sam Larry are individually seeking ₦20 million in damages from the defendants. Their legal representative, Olalekan Ojo (SAN), has submitted the lawsuit, urging the court to declare their continuous detention at the Homicide Section of the Lagos State Police Command as a violation of their fundamental rights.

The sworn affidavits accompanying their lawsuits provide a detailed account of the events leading up to their arrest. "Their ordeal began between October 3 and 4, 2023, when they were apprehended by the police on alleged connections with the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad," the affidavits stated.

"On October 4, 2023, the Commissioner of Police sought an order in the Magistrates' Court at Yaba to remand them for 30 days. Chief Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun granted the police application to remand them for 21 days in police custody. The 21-day remand order granted by Chief Magistrate Olatunbosun lapsed on October 26, 2023, and has not been renewed," the documents further explained.

Naira Marley and Sam Larry's legal battle to secure their release and protect their rights continues as the case unfolds before the Federal High Court in Lagos.