Nigerian House of Representatives summons Naira Marley over Mohbad’s royalties

The House of Representatives has summoned Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley, a singer and founder of Marlian Music, a record label that had signed the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, over the late singer's royalties.

The invitation was extended to Naira Marley on Thursday by the House Committee on Justice, Youth and Legislative Compliance.

The lawmakers in a bid to secure the musical rights of the works of Mohbad also invited Mohbad’s manager, Jiggy Adeoye, to appear on October 31.

The letter which officially summoned Naira Marley and Mohbad’s legal team to a meeting reads, “The House Committees on Justice, Youth and Legislative Compliance invite you and the legal team of MOHBAD for an interactive meeting session as regards a referral received being a resolution of the House of Representatives during their plenary session on Tuesday 26th September 2023 with respect to the circumstances surrounding the royalties and other benefits of Mohbad …”

“In view of the above, you are kindly invited for an interactive session with the chairman, Committee on Justice, Youth and legislative compliance scheduled as follows.”

Mohbad, a 27-year-old former Marlian Records signee, died on September 12, 2023, in controversial circumstances. The Lagos State Government ordered a coroner’s inquest into the death of the singer.

It was gathered that the House resolution followed the adoption of a motion moved by the lawmaker representing Ikorodu Federal Constituency, Lagos State, Babajimi Benson, on Thursday.