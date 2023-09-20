Probe launched into death of Afropop star MohBad

The Lagos state government has invited Nigeria's secret police to participate in the ongoing inquiry into the tragic passing of Afrobeats sensation MohBad, whose real name was Ilerioluwa Aloba.

The 27-year-old artist succumbed to an illness in a Lagos hospital a week ago, sparking widespread speculation about the circumstances surrounding his death.

While initial reports suggested that MohBad sought treatment for an infected injury, no official confirmation has been provided, leaving the public in the dark about the precise details.

The news of his untimely demise sent shockwaves through his fan base and the music community, resulting in the trending hashtag #justiceformohbad on social media platforms, including X (formerly known as Twitter).

Protests demanding justice have erupted in some southern towns, reflecting the deep emotional impact of his passing. Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has intervened, affirming his commitment to a comprehensive investigation, tweeting, "I have instructed that all those who may have played any role whatsoever in any event leading to the death of MohBad be made to face the law after a thorough investigation."

Furthermore, the regional police have established a special investigative team comprising 13 members tasked with exhuming MohBad's body for a thorough autopsy.

Amidst heightened emotions, tributes to the late singer have raised concerns of potential industry bullying. Criticism has been directed towards his former mentor, Naira Marley, with whom MohBad had a public feud following his departure from Marlian Records last year.

The backlash against Naira Marley has led to the ban of his songs by one of southwest Nigeria's largest radio stations, SplashFM, for the duration of the investigation. Naira Marley himself has called for a comprehensive probe into MohBad's demise and pledged to support efforts to uncover any potential foul play or injustice.