Nigeria opposition reacts to presidential election petition verdict

Lawyers representing the losing side in Nigeria's presidential election petition expressed their dissatsifaction with the Supreme Court ruling which dismissed their petition, and affirmed Bola Tinubu's victory.

An attorney representing Peter Obi who came third in the race said court had not given the petitioners ample time to produce evidence.

"So for me, I disagree with that (the court ruling, ed.), because the order of the court is order of court. And if the court has given an order entertaining a witness not to bring fresh facts, if you did not depose to it or plead it in your facts, you're not allowed. But if you had pleaded it, then the court should not disallow people from granting or producing evidence after the 21 days. Because how can you get the evidence of an adversary within 21 days without the order of court," said Kenneth Okonkwo, a Labour Party counsel.

Atiku Abubakar who came second and Peter Obi who came third had run to court to challenge the result of the vote held in February, citing irregularities.

A seven-judge Supreme Court panel ruled as without merit the opposition appeals over claims of fraud, electoral law violations and Tinubu's ineligibility to run for president.