Skip to main content
Welcome to Africanews
Please select your experience
">
En
Fr
News
Join us
News
Business
Sport
Culture
Science & Technology
No Comment
Programmes
Coronavirus
Live
weather
Close
Watch Live
News
Business
Sport
Culture
Science & Technology
No Comment
Programmes
Coronavirus
Weather
Breaking News
Close
News
Pics of the day: October 25, 2023
Mineworkers at the entrance of a goldmine in Springs, near Johannesburg, South Africa,
-
Copyright © africanews
AP/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews
Last updated:
26/10 - 12:29
South Africa
Africanews samples the best pictures of the day’s news.
Related articles
01:02
Pics of the day: October 24, 2023
01:02
Pics of the day: October 23, 2023
Pics of the day: October 19, 2023
Most read
Red Sea: Ethiopia "will not assert its interests through war", assures Abiy Ahmed
FACT CHECK: Misinformation about the Israel-Hamas war is flooding social media. Here are the facts
Civilians massacred in DR Congo as clashes spread
Related articles
01:02
Pics of the day: October 24, 2023
01:02
Pics of the day: October 23, 2023
Pics of the day: October 19, 2023
Most read
Red Sea: Ethiopia "will not assert its interests through war", assures Abiy Ahmed
FACT CHECK: Misinformation about the Israel-Hamas war is flooding social media. Here are the facts
Civilians massacred in DR Congo as clashes spread
On the same subject
NEWS
Go to video
Nigerian House of Representatives ummons, Naira Marley over Mohbad’s royalties
NEWS
Go to video
Recalling recent Rugby clashes: New Zealand vs. South Africa
NEWS
Go to video
Israel-Hamas war: "drone" injures six in Egyptian border town
NEWS
Go to video
UN peacekeepers leave Mali in a hurry and under threat
NEWS
Go to video
Here are UK's 10 most influential blacks for 2024
NEWS
Go to video
South Africa: ANC support falls below 50% (poll)
More stories
Ghana
Limited gas supply triggers nationwide power outage in Ghana
01:10
Fires
South Africa begins an inquiry into a building fire
01:59
South Sudan
Sudanese families seek refuge in South Sudan
By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our
Cookies policy page
..
Ok
Go to video
Nigerian House of Representatives ummons, Naira Marley over Mohbad’s royalties
Go to video
Recalling recent Rugby clashes: New Zealand vs. South Africa
Go to video
Israel-Hamas war: "drone" injures six in Egyptian border town
Go to video
UN peacekeepers leave Mali in a hurry and under threat
Go to video
Here are UK's 10 most influential blacks for 2024
Go to video
South Africa: ANC support falls below 50% (poll)