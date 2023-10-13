Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Pics of the day: October 12, 2023

Demonstrators wave Palestinian and Tunisian flags and chant slogans during an   -  
Copyright © africanews
FETHI BELAID / AFP
By Rédaction Africanews

World Tour

Africanews samples the best pictures of the day’s news.

Related articles

Most read

Related articles

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..