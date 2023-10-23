South African Rugby Player Investigated for Alleged Racial Insult in World Cup Semifinal   -  

In a Rugby World Cup semifinal match, South African hooker Bongi Mbonambi is under internal investigation by the Springboks for an alleged racial slur directed at England's Tom Curry. During the game, which the Springboks won 16-15 at the Stade de France, Mbonambi reportedly insulted Curry using a racial term.

England's flanker, Tom Curry, chose not to respond to the racial insult, as directed by referee Ben O'Keefe.

The South African Rugby Federation expressed that they are taking the allegation very seriously and are currently examining the available evidence. The English team has until Monday morning to report the incident to rugby authorities.

Mbonambi is the only specialist hooker in the South African squad, following Malcom Marx's injury, who was replaced by fly-half Handré Pollard.

Sanctions for on-field verbal offenses are relatively rare. In 2016, England's Joe Marler was suspended for two matches for remarks made to Welsh player Samson Lee. In the previous year, South Africa's Jacques Potgieger received a fine for a homophobic insult during a Super Rugby match.

The South African team will face New Zealand on Saturday, October 28th, in a bid to secure their fourth World Cup title."