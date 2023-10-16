Rugby World Cup: South Africa fans celebrate quarter-final win

France
Defending champions at the Rugby World Cup, South Africa has kept their hopes of a record fourth title alive thanks to their quarter-final win over France on Sunday.
The Springboks beat hosts France 29-28 in a thrilling seven-try encounter in the Stade de France.
It is a disappointment for France who were leading at the break but were knocked out by South Africa's takeover in the second half.
"I just thought we really wanted it. I must give credit to the guys who came off the bench. They came and made a good defence," South Africa captain Siya Kolisi said.
"It was a hard game. We knew how tough it was going to be with the French team at home and honestly I just want to say well done to them for what they have achieved and how hard they worked."
Fly-half Handre Pollard turned the match around with his second-half points leading to a nail-biting ending.
Fans watching the match hailed the "amazing" win, with one supporter saying, "It just shows how South Africa is so united as a nation."
The Springboks will face England in the semi-final next Saturday.
