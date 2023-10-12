Angola: International Jazz Festival holds second edition

The second edition of the International Festival of Jazz took place in the Angolan capital of Luanda from October 6th to 8th.

With performances from both national and international musicians, the event offered Angolans a chance to appreciate the wide diversity of jazz music.

The programme included workshops, master classes and improvisation sessions, with training offered to local jazz musicians.

The event was first organised in 2019 by Dimbo Makiesse, an Angolan pianist, with performances by Belgian musician Julien Nick and locals.

This second edition took place with the support of the French embassy, the Alliance Francaise and the Guimarāes Rosa Institute.