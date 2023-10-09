France based Nigerien author wants to offer "the missing words" to sex

A champion of positive sexuality for her million social media subscribers and an aspiring shaper of the French language, Camille Aumont Carnel offers in her second book, published Thursday, a raw lexicon of "Words of Q".

With this book published by Editions Le Robert, the 26-year-old young woman made the choice to "work with the institutional" to go on a crusade against what she describes as "the linguistic violence" of French, she told the 'AFP.

“It starts with ‘the masculine prevails over the feminine’ when we are six years old and, from there, a whole bunch of other violence is born,” she argues.

The activist of the “fourth wave of feminism” then engages in language work intended to decipher “problematic expressions” and propose “the missing words” to de-dramatize the relationship to sexuality.

Rather than having “nothing to give a damn”, Camille Aumont Carnel suggests having “nothing to give a damn”. She speaks of "libido desert", of "surprise gaul", and denounces expressions like "losing one's virginity", which she considers patriarchal.

“Of the hundred expressions that I propose, if there are two that remain and which begin to exist in society, it is already a bet that has been successful,” considers the one who describes herself as “an opinion leader who has influence.

Her Instagram page @jemenbatsleclito, started five years ago from a “visceral impulse” to shake up mentalities, serves as both a diary and an outlet for questions about sexuality. She is now followed by nearly 678,000 subscribers.

Via posts liked tens of thousands of times, Camille Aumont Carnel shares her private life with humor and straightforwardness: “I looked at myself in a mirror during an orgasm, even the wall exploded with laughter” or even “Freedom, Equality, Charged vibrator.”

“+I’m down with my clit+, it’s a war cry that means: I too exist,” she defines. “In a society in which everything is a relationship of force and domination, we must impose.”

- “Feminist icon” -

A graduate of the prestigious gastronomy training at the Ferrandi School, the former apprentice chef also uses her platform to denounce sexism in the kitchen.

With @jedisnonchef, another of her Instagram accounts, she relays to tens of thousands of people the testimonies of victims of an environment which leaves, according to her, "a lot of space for violence, harassment and sexual abuse".

A contemporary “feminist icon”, according to her publisher, her digital success story propels her to the 2022 ranking of the 30 most influential personalities under 30 in France, according to Forbes magazine.

No surprise for Camille Aumont Carnel, who has been told since a very young age: “whatever you do, you will be a hit”.

“I was given undeniable, almost indestructible self-confidence,” says the young woman in a tribute to her parents, a Franco-Lebanese couple who adopted her in Niger when she was two months old.

Hardworking, the success of the young woman can be seen in her media presence and a schedule punctuated by her hectic lifestyle. “I sleep 4 hours a night” jokes the one who has been insomniac since childhood.

After four successful Instagram accounts, audiovisual productions and two books (also #Adosexo, a sex education manual for adolescents, published by Albin Michel), one thing is certain, Camille Aumont Carnel will not give up taking up space .

For the future, she wants to write “a book every year and a half” and already has two titles in mind. At the same time, she plans to go on stage and write a series.