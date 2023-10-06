Rapper Drake announces hiatus from music over health issue

Canadian Rapper Drake said Friday he is taking a break from music, just hours after dropping his latest album, in order to focus on recurring stomach issues.

His five-year-old son Adonis was featured in a music video for a new single off the album called "8AM in Charlotte."

The candid announcement occurred during an episode of his Sirius XM radio show, Table for One.

The chart-topper added that he has a lot of other things that he would love to focus on, though he didn’t elaborate on what those other projects may be, or if he meant just his health.

The rapper made it clear that he isn’t sure how long this hiatus may last

It is still unclear if this will affect upcoming concert dates, including Friday and Saturday shows in Toronto, where fans were already seen lining up.

In less than 20 years, the hip-hop star has broken most of Billboard’s all-time records.

He currently claims the most Hot 100 hits among all acts, with 299 placements on the tally, including a dozen No. 1s and a record 70 top 10s. He’s charted 12 No. 1 albums, with critics claiming he is likely to chart another.

His new album, "For All the Dogs", features appearances by SZA, Bad Bunny, J. Cole, 21 Savage, and more.

Earlier this year, he published his first poetry book as Aubrey Graham.