Senegal: Ousmane Sonko's lawyers launch appeals at Supreme court

Lawyers of Senegalese opposition figure Ousmane Sonko have launched a legal counter-offensive at the supreme court with two appeals. It comes after the appeal lauched at the ECOWAS Court of Justice two weeks ago.

Sonko's two appeals with the Senegalese Supreme Court arose from the refusal of the General Directorate of Elections to give his representative the form needed to collect citizen sponsorships for the presidential election. The second appeal concerns the dissolution of the opponent's party, Pastef.

Sonko's lawyers consider that there was no reason for this, as the political group was not affected by any irregularities, and never called for insurrection, according to them. They also believe that a warning should have been issued before the decision to dissolve the group was taken.

Both appeals were lodged with the Supreme Court on Monday October 2.

On Tuesday 3 October, an appeal was also launched with the Tribunal d'instance de Ziguinchor in the south of the country. This is to protest against the removal of Sonko from the electoral roll.

A declared candidate for the February 2024 presidential election, Ousmane Sonko has been engaged in a bitter power struggle with the authorities since 2021 when he was placed under investigation in a moral corruption case.

On June 1, he was sentenced in absentia to two months in prison. He was arrested and imprisoned in July. Sonko and his supporters have denounced his conviction and imprisonment as politically motivated.