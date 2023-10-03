My husband is not a magician - Nigerian First Lady tells critics

Senator Remi Tinubu, the wife of Nigeria's President, has called on Nigerians to have faith in her husband's ability to improve the country.

Speaking at an Independence Day church service in Abuja, she emphasized that her husband is not a magician and will work diligently to bring positive changes to the nation.

Tinubu acknowledged the challenges facing Nigeria and stressed that the administration will not blame previous governments but instead focus on repairing the damage. She highlighted the successful outcome of Nigeria's participation in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and the interest of investors in the country.

She encouraged Nigerians to look beyond current difficulties and place their trust in her husband's leadership. She also urged unity in celebrating the nation's diversity.

Tinubu cited the theme of this year's Independence Day celebration, "Christ in you, the hope of glory," and emphasized the importance of good governance and following the example of Jesus Christ in embodying virtues such as love, joy, peace, and forgiveness.

Quoting Matthew 11:28, she expressed her belief that Nigeria can overcome its challenges by embracing hope and faith in Christ's teachings.

In conclusion, the First Lady called on Nigerians to maintain hope and keep their faith alive during these challenging times. She expressed confidence that the nation will progress positively under her husband's administration.