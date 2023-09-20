Nigerian president says there should be equal partnerships with Africa

In his inaugural speech at the United Nations, Nigeria’s president, Bola Tinubu, emphasised the need for Africa to overcome the constraints of foreign exploitation and unlock its vast potential.

"Failures in good governance have hindered Africa. But broken promises, unfair treatment, and outright exploitation from abroad have also exerted a heavy toll on our ability to progress,” he said.

“African nations will improve our economies so that our people do not risk their lives to sweep the floors and streets of other nations.”

Tinubu stressed the importance of the international investments, saying partners should see Africa’s development as a priority, but adding that this should be in an equal and mutually beneficial manner.

"What we seek is an equal, firm commitment to partnership. Walk with us as true friends and partners,” he said.

“Africa is not a problem to be avoided. Nor is it to be pitied. Africa is nothing less than the key to the world’s future."

Tinubu also spoke out against coups, saying democratic governance was the best guarantor of the will and well-being of the people.

And he highlighted the urgency of addressing the impacts of climate change on the continent.