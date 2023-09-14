Climate: Are carbon credits the solution? [Business Africa]

The 1st African climate summit to showcase the continent as a solution to climate change induced by the world's largest economies.

In Nairobi, an initiative to multiply the production of carbon credits in Africa by 19 by 2030 attracted pledges of hundreds of millions of dollars and the enthusiasm of African leaders, who see in this market a means of mobilizing the funds that are slow in coming from the major polluters.

Find out more in this episode of Business Africa with Andrew Amadi, Managing Director of the Kenya Renewable Energy Association.

Gabon: a putsch-proof economy

The departure of President Ali Bongo, overthrown by a coup d'état on August 30, marks the end of the Bongo family's nearly 60-year reign.

While oil was the foundation of the Gabonese economy, accounting for 38.5% of GDP in 2020 and 70.5% of exports, it failed to build sustainable, inclusive growth.

With the transition underway, attention is gradually turning to the agenda of the new administration headed by General Brice Oligui Nguema, President of the Transition.

The African Union becomes a permanent member of the G20

The African Union has officially become a member of the G20 since the intergovernmental forum welcomed it into its fold, a strong signal for Africa, which has been calling for better representation within international institutions for decades.

Until now, Africa's role has often been that of a receiver of decisions taken, rather than an influencer. Analysts believe that by joining the group of the world's top 20 economies, the continent will be able to turn the tide in its quest for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council.