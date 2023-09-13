Pope Francis Pray for Morocco and LIbya

Pope Francis used his weekly audience to pray for the victims of the flooding in Libya and for the people of Morocco hit by a deadly earthquake.

He made a heartfelt appeal on Wednesday, expressing his hope that God would grant the two countries and its people “strength to recover after this terrible ‘ambush’ they have endured ,” Vatican News reported today.

"My thoughts are with the people of Libya hit hard by violent rains that caused flooding and inundation, causing numerous deaths and injuries as well as extensive damage."

The magnitude 7 earthquake that struck Morocco’s Al Haouz region on Friday caused massive destruction in several Moroccan regions, including Ouarzazate, Taroudant, and Chichaou a, among others

"My thoughts go out to the noble Moroccan people who have suffered these earthquakes. Let us pray for Morocco, let us pray for the inhabitants that the Lord will give them the strength to recover after this terrible 'ambush' they have been through."

Countries across the world have rushed to offer support, including Spain, the UK, and Qatar, which have deployed teams to assist in rescue operations.

Many other countries, such as Egypt, Germany, and India, have expressed their willingness to provide aid.

Rescue and relief efforts are ongoing in the impacted communities. However, the rugged terrain of the Atlas Mountains has posed considerable challenges for the rescue teams in their mission.

This was further exacerbated by the dispersed nature of the affected population, living in small, remote villages scattered throughout Morocco’s mountainous regions.

In addition, the disaster has made the already narrow roads impassable, making it difficult for relief teams to reach the earthquake-stricken population.

The tragic earthquake was the strongest and deadliest quake to hit Morocco in decades, according to the US Geological Survey. Its impact was felt in Algeria, Mauritania, Spain, and Portugal.