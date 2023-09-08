South Africa's President arrives in India to attend G20 summit

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived in New Delhi in the Republic of India on Friday (Sep. 08); where he will attend the G20 annual summit which begins on Saturday (Sep. 09).

He was welcomed by Indian Minister of State for Rail, Coal and Mines, South Africa's International Relations minister, and South Africa’s High Commissioner to India.

The Leaders of the world largest economies will convene under the theme “One Earth, One Family, One Future”.

President Ramaphosa will have bilateral meetings with Heads of State and Government on the margins of the G20 "to strengthen South Africa’s diplomatic, economic and cultural ties", the Department of Internation Relations and Cooperation writes.

South Africa will assume the G20 Presidency in 2025.

At the end of August, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his wish for the AU to become a member of the G20, which currently counts only one African nation: South Africa.

It’s never been easy for the leaders of the world’s largest economies to find common ground, but the global ramifications of the war in Ukraine mean even greater challenges for meaningful agreement at the Group of 20 meeting this year.

The New Delhi Summit will focus on the key pillars of the Indian G20 Presidency, namely:

Accelerated, Inclusive Sustainable and Resilient Growth; Accelerating Progress on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); Mainstreaming Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE); Multilateral Institutions for the 21st Century; Technological Transformation and Public Infrastructure; Building Digital Public Infrastructure; Safeguarding International Peace and Harmony; Creating a More Inclusive World, Gender Equality and Empowerment of Women and; Creating a More Inclusive World.