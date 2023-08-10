Momentum builds for African Union's G20 membership [Business Africa]

After years of campaigning, the African Union may be closer than ever to getting a seat in the G20.

In recent years, the G20 has become the forum where key global governance issues are discussed.

G20 countries represent around 85% of global GDP, over 75% of global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

That the African Union is not a member has been cited as a dent on the G20's credibility.

But with Chinese, American and European backing, there are signs that the 55-nation grouping could become the 21st member as soon as September.

Our guest this week is Gyude Moore. Gyude is a senior policy fellow at the Center for Global Development. He's also served as Liberia's public works minister.

Nigera: Rural farmers get tech-savvy

A scheme to provide extension services to farmers in rural Nigeria using mobile phones is helping to increase farm productivity.

Farmers receive timely information on pest and disease control, management tips and prices.

Uganda slaps tax on Facebook, Google

Uganda has passed a new tax law which imposes a 5% levy on income made by tech giants Netflix, and Facebook in the east African country.

Opponents of the tax say the move hurts the growth of the digital economy.