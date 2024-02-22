Brazil pushes for stronger representation of developing nations as G20 FM meeting opens

Foreign ministers of the G20 gathered Wednesday (Feb. 21) in Rio de Janeiro to discuss poverty, the climate crisis and heightened global tensions.

Brazil which took on the annual presidency of the bloc, laid out its priorities.

It notably pushed for stronger representation of developing nations in global governance institutions and multilateral banks.

“Brazil's presidency of the G20 focuses on three main priorities: The fight against hunger, poverty and inequality; sustainable development in its economic, social and environmental dimensions; and the reform of global governance,” Brazilian Foreign minister Mauro Vieira.

The meeting of top diplomats comes as the world's conflicts seem to spread.

Brazil's FM said more than $2 trillion a year is spent on military budgets globally when it would be needed for development and aid programs.

“Brazil is deeply concerned about the current international situation regarding peace and security. According to some estimates, we have reached a record number of ongoing conflicts in the world, more than 170, while geopolitical tensions are also on the rise.”

The representatives of the 20 leading rich nations are set to spend two days setting a roadmap for work to accomplish ahead of the Nov. 18-19 summit in Rio.

Finance ministers and central bank presidents will meet in Sao Paulo next week.

Earlier Wednesday, Brazilian president Lula met with U.S. Secretary of State Blinken in the capital, Brasilia, for about two hours to discuss global governance and other issues.