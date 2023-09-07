Naomi Campbell makes creative directorial debut at New York Fashion Week

Fashion icon Naomi Campbell closed the PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show on Tuesday (Sep. 05).

The runway show, which was part of the New York Fashion Week, featured a cascade of models in figure-hugging designs embedded with crystals or made of sparkly metallics, many with plunging necklines.

The 70-piece collecte was presented before fashion enthousiats gathered at Cipriani Broadway in lower Manhattan.

Campbell worked on the collection with emerging designers — Victor Anate, based in Nigeria, and New York-based Jamaican-born Edvin Thompson.

"For me, it was really just the focus and dedication.," the 53-year-old said.

"Just once Victor and Edvin were like, 'Okay, we are on board.' It was just coming together and making sure that it all flows and you know thinking we'll do something young, fun, yet sexy chic, you know? People want to feel good about themselves. We've been through some hard times and I feel like, you know, the most important thing is accessibility now is what people want."

20-year-old Victor Anate became in 2020 one of just 30 designers, selected to showcase in ARISE Fashion Week’s ’30 Under 30. ARISE Fashion Week is Nigeria’s premiere fashion event.

He was not short for words to express his joy to work with the super model: "This was phenomenal, phenomenal. It is paramount. And again, like, this is what it really looks like to support emerging young people that look like us. You know, this is what it really, really looks like and what it really feels like. I'm really excited and truly privileged and honored to be here."

Fast-fashion

The fast fashion business model of quick turnover, poor working conditions, high volume, often cheap matarials and low prices has come under fire. Campbell rejected criticism that she was ignoring the issue of sustainability by partnering with a fast fashion brand Pretty Little Thing.

"The collection I want the message to be is that it's inclusive , it's worldwide and I feel that it's the beginning. Things will change. They will get there. You know, bringing in two young... Victor and Edvin is the start to a new way, a new journey of change. The sustainability will come, it has to."

An array of stars attended Campbell's creative directorial debut. Those included actors Emily Ratajkowski, Julia Fox and Tommy Dorfman.