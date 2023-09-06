Warm welcome in France for defending champions Springboks ahead of Rugby WC

Defending champions South Africa received a warm welcome as they arrived at their team base in Toulon, France on Monday (Sep. 04) ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

The 'Springboks' will aim to win a record fourth world title and begin their Pool B campaign against Scotland at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille on Sunday (Sep. 10).

"I think it was a very, very special occasion for us. And it is starting to look real now. A couple of days away from our first game (South Africa begin their Pool B campaign against Scotland in Marseille on Sunday)," Mzwandile Stick, South Africa assistant coach said.

"To be able to get a warm welcome from the people of Toulon and all the dignitaries that were here, and you could see the excitement from the people. And it was a very special day. And, once again, we are looking forward and the conditions and the city are beautiful."

Fellow tournament favourites Ireland, as well as Romania and Tonga, complete Pool B.

Organizers said 1.8 million tickets have been sold to date, with 55% of them going to French fans who hope to see Les Tricolores win the World Cup for the first time