Libyan bodybuilders show off chisled physiques at Ashour Classic championship

The Ashour Classic International Bodybuilding Championship kicked off in Libya for the second time on Saturday, with participation of bodybuilders from 17 different countries and regions.

"The competition was organized at a professionally high level. We try every time to gain experience from previous tournaments. We are still trying to send out a message to the world that we can organize even better competitions than these, hopefully," organizer Mohamed Ashoor said.

"The organization was very successful. Thankfully, we managed to receive a professional card thanks to the coaches and the competition organizers," bodybuilder said.

Serj Sarikan, a judge at the tournament, commended the high level of competition among the athletes: "There is a great number of athletes and big improvement. Everybody is in shape."

Athletes from Turkey, Iran, Egypt, Kuwait, Algeria, Morocco and Tunisia participated in the tournament.

The tournament organiser, Mohamed Ashour, Head of the Libya Association for Body Building, said he wanted to convey a message to the world that Libya can receive international championships.”

According to Ashour, the tournament gives an opportunity to winning talents and pushes them forward to represent Libya in foreign tournaments.

“It qualifies the winners of its various categories to participate in international competitions, such as the Mr. Olympia tournament that will be held in Las Vegas, United States,” Ashour concluded.