Niger reopens its airspace after almost a month's closure

The military regime that emerged from a coup in Niger decided on Monday to reopen its airspace to commercial flights, which had been closed since 6 August, according to the official Niger News Agency (ANP).

"The airspace of the Republic of Niger is open to all national and international commercial flights", said a spokesman for the Ministry of Transport, quoted by the ANP, adding that ground services had also resumed.

"Airspace is still closed to all operational military flights and other special flights, which are only authorised subject to prior authorisation from the competent authorities", he added.

On 6 August, Niger announced the closure of its airspace "in view of the threat of intervention from neighbouring countries", as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) threatened military intervention to restore the elected president Mohamed Bazoum, who was overthrown by a coup d'état on 26 July.

Niger's land and air borders were closed by the military the day after they took power, then reopened with five neighbouring countries on 2 August: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Libya, Mali and Chad.

However, some flights with special authorisations were able to continue to serve Niamey airport, the country's capital.

Niger continues to suffer from the sanctions imposed on the country by ECOWAS to bring the ruling military to heel.

The UN has warned that regional sanctions and the closure of borders are "greatly affecting Niger's supply of vital food and medical supplies"