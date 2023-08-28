Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Indian PM Modi proposes full G20 membership for African Union

Indian PM Modi proposes full G20 membership for African Union
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at a special session of the Business 20 or B20   -  
Copyright © africanews
Manish Swarup/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Ethiopia

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for the African Union (AU) to become a member of the G20, the club of the world's richest countries due to meet in India in September.

“We have invited the African Union with the idea of ​​granting it permanent member status” of the G20, Narendra Modi said during the B20 business forum which was held ahead of the G20 summit on September 9 and 10.

In December, US President Joe Biden had already expressed the wish that the African Union join the G20 as a permanent member, assuring that "it was going to happen".

Only one African country, South Africa , is currently a member of the G20, which brings together 19 of the world's largest economies plus the European Union , representing 85% of world GDP and two-thirds of the world's population.

Based in Addis Ababa , capital of Ethiopia , the AU has 55 member countries, totaling three trillion dollars in GDP.

The Indian Prime Minister also affirmed that his country, China's great rival , had the capacity to compensate for the supply problems caused by the Covid crisis.

India is the "solution" to create "a reliable global supply chain" , because "the world has changed a lot after Covid-19", Mr Modi said.

Thursday at the BRICS summit (group of large emerging countries) in South Africa, Mr. Modi spoke one-on-one with Chinese President Xi Jinping .

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..